We have nothing to do with compiled list of suspected fraudsters – Ogun police

Ogun State Police Command has reacted to a purported compiled list of suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, circulating on social media and alleged to have emanated from the command, describing it as fake.

The spokesperson for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday, appealed to members of the public to disregard the said list as the command has nothing to do with it, saying it is nothing but fake news.

The statement read, “The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a purported compiled list of suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, circulating on social media and alleged to have emanated from the Ogun state police command.

“The command would have ignored the said list, but for the fact that some extortionists may use it as an opportunity to turn those on the list to easy prey, hence the need to alert the public that the list did not emanate from the command.

“To start with, the command has no Assistant Commissioner of police with name Yahaya Wakilu who signed the said list.

It is also worth of note that no Assistant commissioner of police serving under a Deputy commissioner of police will use red pen to sign any document.

“Also, the phone number on the fake police letterhead used to compile the list is that of a retired Commissioner of Police, who was one time, the DC Operations in the Command.

“The command is hereby appeals to members of the public to disregard the said list as the command has nothing to do with it, it is nothing but a fake news.

The command will continue to work with other relevant Agencies to wage war against crimes and criminality in order to make the Gateway State a better place to live for all.”