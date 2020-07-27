The Supreme Court has said it has no record of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, as a lawyer in its registry.

The highest court in Nigeria said this on Monday in a letter by Gertrude B. Karenton-Mordi on behalf of its Chief Registrar.

The letter stated: “This is to inform you that we have checked our records and cannot find the name: MUDASHIRU AJAYI OBASA on the numerous Rolls of Legal Practitioners kept in this honourable court.

“MUDASHIRU AJAYI OBASA is at liberty to come to the honourable court with his call to bar and qualifying certificates for enrollment.”

The letter was informed by an enquiry by a Nigerian whose identity was sighted on the letter by the Supreme Court.