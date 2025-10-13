We have joined nationwide warning strike, no CONUA in ABSU – ASUU Chair

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abia State University (ABSU) branch, have joined the two-week warning strike declared by the national leadership of the union.
The union’s branch chairman, Dr. Chidi Mbah, confirmed this saying the strike had recorded full compliance among lecturers at the university.
“We have fully complied with the warning strike,” Dr Mbah stated.
He also dismissed the existence of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) in the institution, saying, “I don’t know about CONUA. There is no CONUA in ABSU.”