The Nigeria Immigration Service says it has complied with the Federal Government’s directive on the reopening of land borders in the country.

This was contained in a statement by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, on Friday in Abuja.

“In compliance with the directive of the Federal Government, the following four land borders have been re-opened,” the statement said.

It listed the borders as Seme in South West, Illela in the North West, Maigatari in the North West and North East and Mfum, South South.

It said the borders were immediately reopened in the first phase, since the closure of land borders on August 20 2019.

According to the statement, the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, had also directed the head of the service formation at these borders posts to comply and remove restrictions of human movement.

It said the head of the service formation at these borders must avoid unethical practices and unprofessional conducts.

It added that all persons entering or exiting the country must hold a valid travel document as prescribed in the immigration Act 2015 and to observe COVID-19 protocols.

The service enjoined travellers in the statement to pass through only these four designated authorised borders posts pending the re-opening of others.