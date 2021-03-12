Popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has said that former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, is one of the stakeholders who identifies with the struggles of the Yoruba Nation.

The Yoruba activist disclosed this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, on Thursday.

According to Sunday Igboho, Fani-Kayode can give his own advice at anytime as regards the agitation.

The statement said: “Anyone who is willing to support the agitation for Yoruba Nation is highly welcome, the goal is ‘YORUBA NATION NOW’.

“We know what we want and no going back. Every other side talk is nothing but a distraction.

“We are fully focused, YORUBA NATION is the goal.

“Let me reiterate, anything you did not hear from I, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) or my spoke person Olayomi Koiki of Koiki Media is not a fact.

“Chief Femi Fani Kayode is one of the stakeholders that identifies with us on the struggle of Yoruba Nation agitation.

“He can give his own advice at anytime as regards the agitation and there’s no reason to doubt him.

“We have 100 per cent confidence in him.

“Lets not talk with envy, We must unite and stay strong in one voice.

“Therefore, we want to identify with Chief Femi Fani Kayode and any other person that stands for the Yoruba race irrespective of their religion or political party affiliation. Thank you and God bless.”