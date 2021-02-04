Senators from the Niger Delta region have denied knowledge of how N6.25 billion COVID-19 palliative released by the Federal Government through its Presidential Palliative Distribution Committee for Niger Delta Development Commission was disbursed in the region.

This was as the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition invited the immediate past Managing Director of the dissolved Interim Management Committee of the NDDC, Prof. Daniel Pondei. and his board members to appear before it to provide explanations.

The Senate decision was sequel to petition by the former Chairman, NDDC COVID-19 Palliative Committee, Chief Sobomabo Jackrich, alleging misappropriation and diversion of the palliative funds.

The petitioner is also asking among other things that the IMC should return all monies it has received from the Federal Government, including remittances from the International Oil Companies, back into government coffer.

Jackrich in his petition shockingly revealed that as the Chairman of the Presidential Committee, he was completely sidelined as the IMC hijacked the process to perpetrate the fraud after he insisted on transparency and that due process must be followed.

He said: “As Chairman of the COVID-19 Palliative Distribution Committee of the NDDC, I testify that N6.25 billion approved by Mr. President for palliatives for the Niger-Delta through the NDDC cannot be accounted for and is allegedly embezzled by Prof. Daniel Pondei-led IMC.”

He said to cover up their deceit, the IMC stage managed the distribution of a few expired food items and old medical equipment from NDDC warehouse to deceive the unsuspecting members of the public and mislead President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is the fourth of such summons by the Senate panel inviting top executives of the NDDC to appear before it without success as NDDC officials failed to appear again on Thursday.

They failed to appear in all previous hearings.

Speaking with Journalists; the Chairman of the Senate Committee, Ayo Akinyelure, accused NDDC of scheming to dodge Senate investigation into the matter.

Akinyelure said as a Senator from one of the nine the Niger-Delta States (Ondo State), he and his colleagues have no knowledge of how the said N6.25 billion COVID-19 palliative funds were disbursed in the region.

The Senate Panel shifted further hearing on the matter to February 22, issuing its last warning to Pondei and his associates to appear before it or face the full wrath of the law.