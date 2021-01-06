The Kwara government has denied sacking the Director-General of Bureau of Lands, Bolaji Edun, as being reported by a section of the media.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Rather, he said that the DG was redeployed to another government office, as the bureau of lands had been merged with the recently created Geographic Information Service.

“There is a cessation of the office of the DG Lands in the state. The bureau of lands is now a department under the recently-created GIS.

“The GIS is to oversee lands and related subjects in more modern, tech-driven and business-like manner.

“Since there is no such position as DG lands in the emerging arrangement again, the governor will be assigning a new role to Edun,” he said.

Ajakaye added that the report that the official was sacked should be ignored by members of the public.