We didn’t carry out search on Justice Odili’s home — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said its operatives did not carry out any operation in Justice Mary Odili’s Abuja house.

The Spokesperson for the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the information being spread by a section of the media over the development is false as the anti-graft agency did not carry out any operation at the home of the Supreme Court judge.

Uwujaren said: “The attention of EFCC has been drawn to claims in a section of the media that its operatives stormed Justice Odili’s home purportedly to execute a search in Maitama, Abuja.

“The commission by this statement wishes to inform the public that the report is false as it did not carry out any operation at the home of Justice Odili.

“If there was any such operation as claimed by the media, it was not carried out by the EFCC.

“The commission enjoins the public to discountenance the report.”