The Senate has said it did not approve any fresh loan for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate said this in a statement on Thursday following an emergency plenary session on Wednesday in which a loan of N850 billion was approved for Buhari.

However, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, who signed the statement, said what was approved for President Buhari was not a fresh loan.

Basiru said: “It is very important to make a very important clarification particularly on the widely circulated erroneous report that the Senate approved a fresh loan of N850 billion at the Plenary on Tuesday.

“That is far from the truth. The resolution passed was an amendment of the earlier resolution as to the source of the initial N850 billionn loan that had been approved to be part of what should be used to fund the 2020 Appropriation Act.

“You will recall that the Senate had actually approved the loan of N850 billion but to be sourced from external sources. However, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and of the challenge in the international oil market with the attendant challenges of raising the approved loan externally, the President requested that the approved loan should rather be raised through the Domestic Capital Market.

“It was the above request as to sourcing the earlier approved external borrowing of N850 billion from Domestic Capital Market that was approved by the Senate.