We did not receive palliatives from FG – Adamawa Senator 

It is denial all the way, as another Senator, Iya Abbas, Adamawa Central Senatorial District, said it is rumour that the Federal Government donated foodstuffs and cash as palliatives to Senators for onward distribution to their constituents.

Abbas debunked the rumour, peddled in the social media, that the lawmakers were expected to distribute the palliatives.

The law maker made the disclosure during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, on Monday.

According to him, the foodstuffs and cash gifts he distributed during the last Christmas and the new year festivities were bought with his personal money.

“As I speak to you, nobody gave me money or rice to share as palliatives to our constituents, stressing it was a concocted fabrication aimed at tarnishing our image.

“If it is true, let the contractor bring the invoice for each Senator,” he said.

He added that the information is baseless, hence the need for those spreading the news to come forward with the evidence proving what they are claiming.