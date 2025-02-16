We did not demolish building with occupants inside- Enugu

The Enugu State Government says it did not demolish buildings with the occupants inside on the Penoks-Abakpa axis of Enugu metropolis as insinuated in a fake online video clip.

The Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Peter Mbah on New Media, Reuben Onyishi, made the clarification in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

The government urged the general public to discountenance the fake video clip being circulated online by enemies of development and mischief-makers.

According to Onyishi, some mischief makers posted a video on social media that Enugu State Government demolished a building while the occupants were inside it.

“No such thing happened in Enugu State. The video in place was a demolition that took place somewhere in the north which the daredevils culled from antiquity and purporting it to have taken place in Enugu State.

“Their action is to misrepresent the Mbah administration before the public.

“It may interest the public to know that the Enugu State Government had put up a notice of vacation to property owners whose property were less than five metres to the road.

Also Read:

“This followed the flag off of the dualisation of the 43.7 km Penoks-Abakpa Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road in October, 2024.”

He explained that while fringes were being cleared for the commencement of the construction work on the road, affected property owners had vacated their property.

“What played out was that some scavengers milled around the sites seeking what to cart away.

Some of them dashed into the buildings on demolition, seeking what to grab,” he said.

Onyishi said that the state government under Mbah’s watch would not go to such inhuman length of demolishing a property while the owners were inside it.

Post Views: 2