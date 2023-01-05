We choose to ‘manage’ our marriage- Charly Boy

Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, says his union with his wife, Lady Diana, has often times faced with turbulence just like any other marriage.

The renowned singer/songwriter, who took to his Instagram page in a video clip, said that sometimes they want to give up in their union, but choose to manage it in order to stay together.

According to the Area Fada, marriage is management, as such everyone is managing because of what marriage entails.

He said that instead of yielding to the quarrels and disagreements associated with marriages, they decided to renew their vows instead of giving up.

” See dis silly couple, how una see dem. This marriage tin dey tireoooo. Many of us don become managers,” he wrote.

Charley Boy is a Nigerian singer/songwriter, television presenter, actor, publisher, and producer.

He is one of Nigeria’s most controversial entertainers, best known for his alternative lifestyle, political views, and media productions, most notably The Charly Boy Show.

He is a onetime president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria and in 2011, he was an Idol Series judge.