‘We can’t be intimidated,’ Ajaero speaks after Police questioning

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, following his appearance at the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, has declared that the union will not be cowed by any form of intimidation.

Ajaero, who was invited by the police to address allegations of terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony, arrived at the IRT office at 10:17 a.m. and left shortly after 11:15 a.m.

The Eagle Online reports that Ajaero was accompanied to the Police headquarters by Human Rights activist Femi Falana, SAN, Maxwell Opara, Deji Adeyanju, and other senior NLC officials.

Although the Labour movement had mobilized its members to accompany Ajaero to the Police headquarters in solidarity, Chief Falana, who is the NLC lawyer had told the workers to stay behind at the Labour house to avoid a rowdy session at the Police.

Falana reportedly assured that the situation will be handled well with the lawyers from his Chambers among others in the entourage.

Speaking to journalists at the Labour House after leaving the police headquarters, Ajaero asserted that the NLC remains committed to defending the rights of Nigerian workers and will not be intimidated by external pressures.

“We can’t be intimidated,” he stated emphatically. “The allegations against us are baseless, and we have nothing to hide.”

Reflecting on the challenges faced by labour leaders, Ajaero shared, “You can’t do this job we’re doing without this type of hazard.

“Even at the unit level, some of us experienced it. As far back as 1997/1998 with Femi Falana, we were equally together in the cell during the time of Abacha.

“But whatever the case is, we’re out to continue the struggle. We’ve gotten minimum wage, but we can’t be intimidated. We have to press for its implementation as soon as possible.

Also Read:

“Every other thing that will make the welfare of the Nigerian workers worthwhile, we will be involved in it,” he noted.

On the invitation, Ajaero further explained that his appearance before the Police was in the interest of transparency and to clear the air on the unfounded accusations levelled against him and the NLC.

He reiterated that the union would continue to fight for the welfare of workers and stand firm in the face of challenges.

“Our resolve is stronger than ever. We will continue to champion the cause of workers across the nation, no matter the obstacles,” he maintained.

Post Views: 0