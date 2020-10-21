Nigerians must eschew actions that could spark another civil war and turn citizens to refugees elsewhere, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq cautioned on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 45th anniversary of the Emir of Lafiagi Alhaji Sa’adu Kawu Haliru in Lafiagi, the governor appealed for caution and peaceful resolutions of contending issues as the #EndSARS protests – now marred by arson – fester in some parts of the country.

“We need peace for Nigeria to succeed. There are various forces wanting to tear us apart. We must not allow that to happen,” he said, appealing to protesters and other citizens to embrace peace.

“In the 1960s, there was a civil war that almost tore us apart. We must not allow that again. This is our fatherland. If we tear ourselves apart, we may become refugees elsewhere or become displaced in our own country. Let us stay together, let us resolve our differences. Let us remain peaceful as we are in Kwara.

“We thank our youths for being peaceful in Kwara and we also continue to seek the support of traditional rulers to help us maintain peace in this state. I know they are doing their best and reaching out to our youth. Let us remain peaceful.”

AbdulRazaq congratulated the emir on his 45th anniversary, commending him for working for peace in his domain as Lafiagi attracts more investments.

“Edu Local Government under your emirate is positioned to be one of the richest in Nigeria in the coming years. This is because of the huge investments already sited here and the richness of your land. This is a clear success on your part and that of your people,” he said.

“However, success often comes with its own challenges. I therefore urge Your Royal Highness to continue to work for peace and mutual understanding between investors and the good people of this great emirate.

“I want to specially commend Your Royal Highness for your efforts to guarantee peace and harmony. On our part, we are working hard to put in place the right infrastructure and social amenities to encourage more investments and make life worth living for our people. With the right infrastructure and atmosphere of peace, businesses will grow, more jobs would be created and people will be better for it.”

AbdulRazaq meanwhile announced that rehabilitation works would begin immediately in the burnt section of the Lafiagi General Hospital, among other infrastructural works that are ongoing across the state.

The 45th anniversary programme was also attended by Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly Yakub Danladi Salihu and many first class emirs from across the state.