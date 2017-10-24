We can host National Sports Festival — University of Ilorin

The University of Ilorin says when it completes the rehabilitation of its sports facilities; the Kwara can successfully host the National Sports Festival.

The institution’s Director of Sports, Prof. Olawole Obiyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ilorin on Tuesday that facilities were being put in place to encourage sports among its student population.

Obiuemi said: “The university authority is building a court complex with a capacity for four courts and two boardrooms.

“In the next couple of weeks, the foundation for our swimming pool will be laid.

“We are also planning a table tennis hall to further upgrade our sports facilities.

“We can even host the National Sports Festival, if we are given the rights.”

The sports director added that the institution’s accommodation was excellent, noting that all the requirements for hosting of the festival would be the provision of technical staff.

The University of Ilorin successfully hosted the last two editions of the National Youth Games in 2016 and 2017.

NAN reports that Cross River State is expected to host the 19th edition of the National Sports Festival in the second quarter of 2018.

The bi-annual tournament that celebrates sports and athletes from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory was last held in Lagos in 2012.