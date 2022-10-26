We can fix flood issues in few days, three months too long, expert tells FG

An expert on development strategies and water resources, Engr. Micheal Ale, has assured the Federal Government of Nigeria that problems associated with heavy flooding currently ravaging the nation can easily be fixed in a matter of days.

Ale advised that 90 days, which was the ultimatum handed out to the Minister of Water Resources by President Muhammadu Buhari to fix issues of heavy flooding, is too long, given the havoc already wreaked by the flood and more damage that would occur should the process of fixing it take too long.

Ale, who is the Chief Sustainability Officer of Male Integrated Science (MIS), a development outfit, revealed that the recent heavy flooding that has wreaked havoc, mainly across Benue and the River Niger, would have brought with it, further damage to both the surface and underground water resources available in affected areas, besides destroying lives and farmlands.

He therefore opined that there is a very urgent need for experts who could deliver results in few days, to wade in.

The water resources expert was making the remarks while speaking with newsmen on a conference he is organising under the auspices of MIS, tagged:” First National WASH Sustainability Conference”.

Revealing his expertise advice on the flooding, he said: “ln the wake of the current flooding ravaging various Nigerians especially those residing along the Benue and Niger River, it is certain that many have lost their lives, while the water bodies, both surface and underground, which include well have been compromised. The livelihood dignity have been badly compromised and people are helpless.

“More importantly, most of the WASH facilities must have been affected by the effect of the flooding and people may not understand the implication of surface and groundwater pollution to their health and livelihood.

Stakeholders and professionals have been arranged to handle several topics and find solution to the identified problem of WASH infrastructure sustainability.

“Year in, year out, various governments at national and sub-national level, international development partners alike have collectively invested billions of dollars in interventions over the past decades, resulting in tens of millions of unserved people gaining new access to improved water supply and sanitation infrastructure.

“However, it is also commonly acknowledged that a significant proportion of those who are “served,” rather than “unserved,” also can experience major failings in access, sometimes within a few short years,” he added.

Speaking further about the conference, Ale assured that it would address reasons why Nigeria is currently facing issues of heavy flooding and why several efforts by both government and other stakeholders in tackling it, have not yielded desirable results.

He also added that the conference will address ways to mitigate the current disaster and: “find a lasting solution to meeting the SDGs 6 of the UN Goals.”

Ale urged the FG to look more in the direction of harnessing experts to urgently tackle the flooding issues, saying: “Why 90 days? Three whole months? This is not so good for our country. Even plan of action to build Ukraine will not take 90 days of plan. Nigerian Professionals skillful in Water resources Management can deliver this assignment in just few days of rigorous exercise, well coordinated and inclusive stake holding.

“Although the President cannot declare any other state of emergency on flooding, because the other state of emergency declared on open defecation is still in force.

“So, the Nigerians should be well educated on this development, so as to lend their voices and join in the development of water resources in Nigeria, ” he added.