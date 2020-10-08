Rep Benjamin Kalu, the spokesman for the House of Representatives, has said that the House is unrelenting on the yearly budget circle that runs from January to December.

Kalu said this while briefing newsmen at the end of the presentation of 2021 budget estimate by President Muhammadu Buhari to the joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday in Abuja.

Kalu said that many had expressed surprise that the House was committed to sustaining the annual budget circle, adding that the executive had helped by also committing itself to it.

He said that if the budget was not presented on time, it would truncate the January to December budget circle, stating that the House of Reps was happy about the development.

He added that this was the kind of relationship and partnership it would love to build with the executive, adding that now that the executive had passed the ball to its court, the house would do the needful.

According to him, the members will continue the circle, therefore, they will be suspending plenary to attend to the budget.

He said that members would love to debate the 2021 budget and those who would love to debate had been asked to send in their names.

Kalu said that Tuesday and Wednesday had been set aside to debate the budget because of the need to meet deadline.

The spokesman for the House said members would also consult with their constituents before the house would start the debate in a bid to seek their input into the 2021 appropriation bill.

According to him, the budget is not going to be “garbage in garbage out legislation’’; they are going to do a thorough analysis, they have now till December to do that.

He called on Nigerians to be hopeful, adding that the 2021 budget would be on their side.

He said that another area that is paramount to the House is the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).