‘We are tired of sucking dicks,’ varsity students protesting against Dean say + Video, photos

Female students of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, Cross Rivers State have staged a protest against their Dean, Prof. Cyril Ndifon.

A video on Twitter on Monday showed the students in front of a building in the school bearing several placards and singing.

Some of the placards the students had with them read: Enough of Law School list manipulation; Prof Ndifon must go for our sanity; Law girls are not bonanzas, Prof. Ndifon should stop grabbing us. The Faculty of Law is not a brothel; and We are tired of sucking dicks.

As at press time, the authorities of the school were yet to speak on the protest by the students who were in their usual white and black dress code.

https://x.com/newspopng/status/1691141271610339339?s=46&t=WmEqHnxyfKOmjnmUy5Kv8w