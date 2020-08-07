Prof. Adekunle Akinyemi, the Chairman of the Governing Council of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, says the institution is to be repositioned and rebranded to become a world class destination for technical education.

Akinyemi stated this at a forum to flag off the golden jubilee anniversary of the institution in Ibadan on Friday.

He said the process of repositioning the institution started with the renaming the institution as The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

He said: “We are rebranding the institution with the right name.

“We want to be one of the best in Nigeria.

“As it is now, we are ranked number four in Nigeria, but we want to be number one in Nigeria and Africa at large.”

According to Akinyemi, rebranding an institution entails boosting academic standards through the provision of a conducive environment for learning.

In his goodwill message, Prof. Akinloye Lawal, the National President of the Alumni Association of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, called for adequate attention to be paid to technical education.

Lawal also enjoined students of the institution to see endless possibilities in technical education.

In his address, Femi Ipadeola, the Chairman, Organising Committee of the 50th Anniversary, said the event marked the beginning of activities lined up to celebrate the institution.

Ipadeola noted that the institution had made great impact over the decades and had produced leaders in various sectors.

He added that the next phase in the development of the institution had begun with the teaching and learning of robotics.