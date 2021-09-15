We are set for another strike over FG’s negative response – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities says it can no longer guarantee industrial harmony in public universities due to alleged negative government response to all agreements reached.

Dr. Salahu Lawal, the Abuja Zonal Coordinator of the union, disclosed this during a news conference in Gwagwalada.

The union accused the Federal Government of shunning the Memorandum of Actions and Memorandum of Understanding it agreed with ASUU.

Lawal, who spoke on Tuesday, hinted of another imminent industrial action.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the zone comprised Federal University of Lafia; Federal University of Technology, Minna; Nasarawa State University, Keffi; Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai; and University of Abuja.

Lawal said Nigerians, especially parents with children in public universities, should hold government responsible for the consequences that might arise from the non-implementation of the agreements.

He said: “Our demands are the implementation of all outstanding provisions in the February 7, 2021 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action.

“The immediate deployment of ASUU’s innovation of a more robust system of human resource management and compensation, called the University Transparency and Accountability Solution.

“Immediate payment of outstanding Earned Academic Allowances to our members.

“The full implementation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement as renegotiated in 2021, based on ILO’s collective bargaining principles.

“Immediate action on the report of the Presidential Visitation Panels to Federal Universities without delay.

“Immediate action on the recommendations of the Committee on State Universities.”

According to him, the government, as it has always done, again reneged on its promises to the union and the nation, thereby leading to another industrial action in the universities.

Lawal said the union’s agitations had been acknowledged by government but had not been demonstrated in commensurable action since the suspension of the strike.

He said: “Recall that our union signed MoA with the government, leading to suspension of the 2020 strike action in February 2021.

“Almost nine months on, the ASUU is again calling on government to honour its promises to Nigerians on the immediate deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution.

“The signing into law of the draft renegotiated 2009 agreement and the release of Revitalisation Funds to public universities, this will address the deplorable conditions under which our children live and learn.

“ASUU has for long laid bare to both government and Nigerians the decrepit state of infrastructure on our campuses, which has been the bane of research activities in our universities.

“The imposition of the obnoxious Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System on our universities, despite its demonstrated shortcomings, is a clear case of the unnecessary meddlesomeness in the internal administrative procedures.

“In other words, government is pushing for another round of strike in our universities.

“Why is the government reluctant to dismantle the IPPIS infrastructure in the universities?”