We are ready to work with your ministry towards alleviating challenges bedevilling Nigerians, NASoW assures, congratulates Pate

The Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) has promised to work with the coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate towards alleviating social and psychosocial challenges facing the citizens.

NASoW which is the recognized umbrella body for all social workers in the country, made this pledge in a congratulatory letter addressed and delivered at the minister’s office.

NASoW President, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha in the letter promised that members of the association would work with the Minister of Health and Social Welfare to promote the social welfare of people and communities.

Mustapha, in the letter, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Tuesday through the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Musliudeen Adebayo, said that the association is ready to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration in ameliorating various social problems confronting the citizens.

Mustapha in the letter which had earlier been delivered at the Minister’s office in Abuja on Monday added that the doors of the association remain open for deliberations with the Minister towards improving humanity.

The letter reads, “The President and entire Executive Council members of the Nigeria Association of Social Workers which is the recognized umbrella body for all social workers in Nigeria heartily congratulate the Honourable Minister for Health and Social Welfare on your auspicious appointment.

“NASoW National Executive and State Councils recommit our allegiance to working with your ministry towards alleviating the numerous social and psychological challenges bedevilling our citizens in line with the agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

“Our doors remain open for deliberations with your honourable offices towards improving humanity.

“Do accept our hearty Congratulations and prayers for a successful tenure.”.