We are ready for CHAN – Coach Yusuf

Salisu Yusuf, Super Eagles’ coach for the Championship of African Nations, on Wednesday said the team was prepared to prosecute a successful football engagement in the CHAN in Morocco.

Yusuf gave this assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja while speaking on the team’s preparedness for CHAN.

He said the team was set to confront all their opponents with total focus and all seriousness for national glory.

He said: “We have done the needful; we train as expected of every hard working team to blend for good results.

“The team is up and doing and I am confident that they are in form and on top of their game to play matches satisfactorily in CHAN.”

The coach noted that his players had always worked as a team, which had resulted in successful outings in both the qualifications and preparations.

According to Yusuf: “We have left no stone unturned because we want to have the best in the tournament.”

Yusuf, who expressed optimism in the ability of his team to lift the trophy, restated that they were ready for CHAN.

He called on Nigerians to continue to support the team, which he promised, would make the country proud in Morocco.

“If good results are achieved through preparations and hard work, then know that we will have no opposition in CHAN,” he said.

NAN reports that CHAN will hold from January 13, 2018 to February 4, 2018 in Morocco.

Nigeria will be facing Libya, Rwanda and Equitorial Guinea in Group C to decide who qualifies.