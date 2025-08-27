We are not recruiting – NECO

The National Examinations Council has dissociated itself from an online publication purporting that the Council is planning to recruit new workers.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by Azeez Sani. the Acting Director, Information and Public Relations, NECO.

Sani enjoined members of the public to disregard the publication, as it had no plan to recruit new staff.

“The Council hereby strongly states that the publication is the product of the imagination of fraudsters who are out to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“NECO under the able leadership of the Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Dantani Wushishi will always adhere to due process and relevant extant laws when the Federal Government gives approval for staff recruitment,” he said.

