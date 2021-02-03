Bright Echefu, the Managing Director, TStv, an indigenous digital service television, has said that the company was not “threatened” by the presence of other digital TV operators in the country.

Echefu who said this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday added that the Pay TV had a national spread across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He said that with its modern facilities, TStv was well-equipped to compete with other Pay TV operators in the country.

Echefu said competition in the industry would improve quality of services offered to Nigerians.

“So it creates market for improvement for us where it gives us the urge to improve on what we have to just get an edge over what other people have.

“So competition has created some kind of zeal in us to get what we are doing and we don’t see our competitors as a threat at all.

“The landscape is big for everybody. So there is large market. TStv comes handy for those who want value for money in such situation. So the competition is not in any way a threat to us.

“It has created a standard for us that we must carry at any point in time,” he said.

The managing director added that one of the benefits of owning a TStv decoder was that it was “a Pay Per View model for subscribers.

“Subscribers can pay as low as N2 per day. What we have done is to put those channels; put some figures around them. Some channels are N1, some channels are N2 per day.

“The maximum on our bouquets is N2 naira per day. If you pick some channels, at the end of the day you are practically spending N50 a day.

“So if you put it up together for a month you are spending just about N450 and you are able to satisfy a heavy need of yours.

“That is what Nigeria needs and that is what we have offered our people,” Echefu said.

Also speaking, Director Engineering and Technology, National Broadcasting Commission, Victoria Eke said that Nigeria was glad to have an indigenous Pay TV.

“It has been our yearnings to have such a service; the Pay As You View.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the packages offered to subscribers by the company include Cinemachi Comedy and Cinemachi Romance among others.