The Lagos State Police Command says it has started investigations into the alleged attack on Funke Akindele, the Peoples Democratic Party deputy governorship candidate in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

NAN recalls that on January 24, suspected hoodlums stormed the popular Ikosi fruit market in Ketu area of Lagos, and chased out the Nollywood actress.

The incident happened when Akindele went with her supporters to campaign at the market located in Kosofe Local Government area of the state.

NAN reports that the PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, confirmed that their campaign was aborted following the incident.

The police spokesperson said that apart from the attack on Akindele, the command was also investigating the alleged clash between the PDP and APC in Aguda area of the state, which resulted in a shoot out.

Hundeyin confirmed that three persons were injured in the Aguda clash, stressing that no death was recorded.

He said: “We saw the video where some people were brandishing dangerous weapons.

“As at now, no arrests have been made.

“We are investigating the case.

“The police have told individuals and groups going for campaign to get police back-up, but some people are not adhering to that requirement.”

On the crisis prone areas in Lagos State, Hundeyin said all the areas identified to have possible crisis have been taken care of , with special deployment of personnel.

He said: “We have identified the areas and adequate preparation has been made.

“There would be no issue, bearing all arraignments on ground.

“We appeal to members of the public to help the police by providing information on strange gatherings and activities.”

Hundeyin said that the security arrangement in Lagos State for the elections involved all security agencies, including the military.

He added: “On election day, if you see anything, alert the security agencies around you.

“There would be massive deployment of security personnel everywhere that day.”