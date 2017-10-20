We are committed to continuous review of dynamic demands of managing CBDs – Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday reiterated his determination to continuously review the dynamic demands of managing a Central Business District towards making the business environment as conducive as possible.

The Governor stated this at the 2017 Stakeholders Forum of the Lagos Island Central Business District, with the theme: “Revitalization of Central Business Districts for Economic Growth.”

He was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello, at the Onikan Youth Centre, Lagos venue of the event.

Ambode stated that this year’s interactive session will review the progress recorded in the implementation of resolutions made at last year’s edition, adding that the government is currently implementing reforms that would deliver an effective intermodal transportation system through public private partnership.

“For the benefits of Lagosians, the present administration’s commitment to the provision of a robust water transportation system would serve as a major boost to the tourism sector of the economy, provide empowerment and job opportunities for many across the state,” he said.

He said the Government is also making appreciable progress on the blue line rail, which, when completed, would ease movement into the Lagoss Island Business District from Okokomaiko and Mile 2 axis.

Ambode emphasized that the BRT system has also proved to be a success, especially with the modernization and expansion of bus terminals across the metropolis.

He noted that the state Government has put in place a community inspired security infrastructure to synergize with the police and other security agencies with a view to ensuring significant reduction in crime rate across the metropolis.

The Governor urged all residents to support the neighborhood Safety Corps with necessary information that will preempt crime, lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminals.

He said the Lagos Island Central Business District remains the heartbeat of the state’s economy with the presence of all major financial and non financial organizations operating in Nigeria.

Ambode stated further that the Lagos Island District also hosts small and medium scale entrepreneurs as well as the various markets resulting in major financial transactions that impact the lives of all residents and stakeholders including the ordinary man on the street.

He said: “I must express my appreciation to you all for the support you have given to our administration by cooperating with the management of the office of the Central Business District in the implementation and enforcement of decisions jointly taken at the last interactive Stakeholders Forum in 2016.”

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business District, Agboola Dabiri, gave an assurance that the present administration is keen on developing the Lagos Central Business District to an enviable level much better than its present state.

The occasion attracted members of the state executive council and stakeholders in the Central Business Districts.