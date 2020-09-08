The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Buki Ponle, on Tuesday promised to build a new NAN toward actualising President Muhammadu Buhari’s development agenda.

At a meeting with editorial staff of the agency in Lagos, Ponle pledged commitment to the realisation of the vision of the agency and take it to greater heights.

“If there had been a stumbling block, we are here to remove such,” he said.

He solicited the support and cooperation of the entire staff to achieve the goal.

“Inasmuch as I have been given a mandate by the President, I cannot do it alone. I need your full cooperation.

“We are going to tap into the nine-point agenda of the Federal Government as initiated by the President himself.

“You are one of the ambassadors to accomplish the agenda; with your pen, you can make a positive impact.

“Write constructively, objectively and passionately. I want you to show me that you are passionate, committed and diligent,” Ponle said.

He urged the staff members to be relevant and distinguish themselves, pledging that reward would be strictly on merit.

He advised the staff to work toward a common goal of distinguishing the agency, adding that they should be good ambassadors for national growth.

The managing director promised commitment to workers’ welfare to motivate them to do better.

He promised to address the challenge of inadequate facilities, for greater productivity.

He urged the staff to feel free to relate with him, and cautioned against attitudes detrimental to teamwork and the agency’s growth.

“Don’t be an adversary stakeholder; we are building a new NAN.

“Let’s get the best out of the worst situation in the hope that a better situation is here.

“I don’t want you to think about the past. The past is gone, let’s look forward to a brighter future which we can always attain if we work for it.

“I know you have the capacity and capability,” he said.

Ponle charged the editorial staff to stick to the ethics of journalism.

Peter Dada, an Assistant Editor-in-Chief and some other staff members brought to Ponle’s attention some challenges of the workers, including inadequate work tools.