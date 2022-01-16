We are all villagers and should behave so, by Lilian Mabeek

Is there anyone who did not originate from a village? A village is a unique small hamlet or community with countable dwellers, a group of houses and associated buildings, larger than a hamlet and smaller than a town, situated in a rural area. A village is a small settlement usually found in a rural setting. It is generally larger than a “hamlet” but smaller than a “town”. Some geographers specifically define a village as having between 500 and 1,500 inhabitants.

A hamlet life, or village life, or community life is a life where you know everyone of the people you live around.

In a village everyone knows everyone. It is difficult not to be identifiable by your family or your compound name. In a village, the language is heterogeneous and likewise the living standard is communal.

Do villages still exist? Yes. We still have our microcosm. And despite the herculean journey a number of people face, they always want to visit their villages.

Festive period is peculiar for this. Almost everyone living in the city make long preparations to visit their villages during holidays. Sometimes they endure the long trips for the sake of quietness, peaceful natural life and fresh food, reuniting with friends, schoolmates and colleagues are a list of the things that make the village unique.

Certain tribes believe that their first houses must first be built in the village. A wonderful idea such as this is a good reason people find themselves back in their villages. \there are many people of the opinion and belief that their damsel must be found in the village. That is why some men go back home to carefully find a befitting lady from a noble family to take as wife. Whatever reason that makes you go back to your village, the truth is that villages still exist in Nigeria.

Nobody can be given traditional titles in the city. This is because the King’s do not live in the cities. As custodians of culture and tradition, anyone they find as deserving to be conferred with a traditional responsibility must be someone who has imbibed richly the traditions and customs of that village. And Kings will be on ground to honour the son of the soil on merit according to the person’s philanthropic engagement to the villagers and the village.

I want to enlighten you today to find courage and visit your village and take advantage of many pleasurable moments in your village. Check for a chain of people who are from your village and connect with them so that you can find joy and find reasons to visit your village soon with the help of the chain.

Communal living is very important. These days that most people in the cities live a secluded life of privacy, the truth is that such secluded lives is the cause of loneliness, sickness, and eventually death. Contrast that with the village. There are retired members of different walks of life who relocate to the village and continue their retirement engagements. By so doing, they have options of other friends to keep them company, engaging and recycling their wealth of experience amongst themselves.

Dear reader endeavour to visit your village today. And get excited when sharing with friends about the beautiful things about your village.