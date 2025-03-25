WCQ: Zimbabwe hold Super Eagles, South Africa remain top

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were on Friday held to a 1-1 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a Match Day 6 encounter of the 2026 World Cup Qualifier, with South Africa remaining atop of Group C.

In the match played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Victor Osimhen scored the opening goal.

Osimhen, who scored the two goals against Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, scored in the 73rd minute in a match that was dominated by the Super Eagles.

The Zimbabweans got their equaliser in the 90th minutes.

In Benin Republic, South Africa defeated the home team by two goals to nil to keep the leadership of the group with 13 points.

Benin Republic now has eight points.

Lesotho defeated Rwanda by a lone goal in the other match in the group.

Nigeria and Rwanda now have seven and eight points respectively.

