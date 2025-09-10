WCQ: Super Eagles hope dim as Benin pound Lesotho + Group log

The hope of the Super Eagles of Nigeria qualifying for the 2026 World Cup further dimmed on Tuesday as Benin Republic pounded Lesotho in a late Group C encounter.

The match, which commenced at 8pm, was played at the home ground of the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Abidjan, the capital of Cote d’Ivoire.

In the encounter after the Super Eagles played a one all against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Benin Republic pounded Lesotho 4-0.

The goals were scored by Steve Mounie in the sixth minute, Andreas Hountondji in the 23rd, Hassane Imourane in the 33rd, and Junior Olaitan in the 67th minute,

With the commanding home win against Lesotho, Benin surged into second place in the group, with Nigeria now third.

With the win, Benin Republic now has 14 points.

The Cheetahs now sit three points behind leaders South Africa and three points ahead of third place Nigeria, with two matches remaining, while Lesotho are eliminated.

Benin struck early through their talisman, Steve Mounie, who scored a poacher’s goal when Lesotho goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane failed to control Rodolfo Aloko’s deep cross.

Mounie then played the role of provider, pouncing on an under-hit pass from Moerane and back-heeling to Andreas Hountondji, who swept in a right-footed shot.

It was soon three to the hosts thanks to some good fortune, as a probing effort from distance by Hassane Imourane took a heavy deflection past Moerane, glanced off the post and trickled over the line.

Junior Olaitan then tacked on a fourth in the second half to round out the emphatic victory.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day South Africa and Nigeria battled out a fiercely contested draw in Bloemfontein.

William Ekong’s own goal gave South Africa the lead in the 25th minute.

The defender inadvertently diverted a Mohau Nkota cross into the net.

Nigeria levelled on the stroke on half-time when Calvin Bassey converted from Ademola Lookman’s cross.

Both teams enjoyed spells of pressure in the second half, but neither were able to find the decisive breakthrough.

South Africa remain in a strong position in top spot, while Nigeria’s hope remains dim.

Group C P W D L GF GA GD Pts Form 1 South Africa 8 5 2 1 14 6 8 17 2 Benin 8 4 2 2 11 7 4 14 3 Nigeria 8 2 5 1 9 7 2 11 4 Rwanda 8 3 2 3 5 5 0 11 5 Lesotho 8 1 3 4 4 12 -8 6 6 Zimbabwe 8 0 4 4 5 11 -6 4

