WCQ: Senegal rally in Kinshasa, Cape Verde extend lead

Senegal staged a dramatic comeback to defeat DR Congo 3-2 in Kinshasa on Tuesday, taking control of Group B in the 2026 World Cup African qualifiers.

The hosts led 2-0 through early goals from Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa, capitalising on a handling error by Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

Pape Gueye pulled one back with a powerful strike before Nicolas Jackson levelled from a rebound before half-time.

Pape Matar Sarr scored the winner three minutes from time, sealing all three points for the Teranga Lions.

Senegal now top the group ahead of October’s fixtures against South Sudan and Mauritania.

DR Congo, now second, face Togo and Sudan in must-win matches to stay in contention.

In Praia, Cape Verde beat Cameroon 1-0 to move four points clear at the top of Group D with two games remaining.

The only goal came early in the second half, as Tino Livramento sprinted from his own half and fired low past André Onana.

Cape Verde had earlier threatened through Jovane Cabral, while Onana saved well from Livramento in the opening stages.

Cameroon went close just before the break, but Vozinha denied Zambo Anguissa with a fine save.

Carlos Baleba twice tested Vozinha late on, and Onana came up for a last-minute set-piece, but Cape Verde held firm.

The result marks Cameroon’s first defeat under coach Marc Brys, leaving them battling for second place.

Libya remain in the mix.

In Ouagadougou, Egypt were held 0-0 by Burkina Faso, missing the chance to confirm qualification.

The Pharaohs lost Omar Marmoush to injury early on and dominated possession, but struggled to break down a resilient home side.

Mohamed Salah had a goal disallowed for offside and Mostafa Mohamed fired wide late in the game.

Bertrand Traoré led a late push for the Stallions, but neither side could find a breakthrough.

The group remains open with two games to play.

In Lomé, Togo earned their first win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Sudan.

Khaled Fofana scored with a near-post header from an early corner as the Sparrowhawks defended well to secure the win.

Togo missed chances to extend the lead in stoppage time but held on for a morale-boosting result.

Sudan stay third, with their qualification hopes now slim heading into the final window.

Nigeria and South Africa played out a 1-1 draw in a tense encounter between the group rivals.

Bafana Bafana struck first when Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong deflected a cross into his own net under pressure.

The Super Eagles equalised before half-time.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru beat his man and squared for Calvin Bassey to nod in a powerful header from close range.

Both sides created chances in the second half, with Nigeria more dangerous on the break.

South Africa’s defence held firm, backed by strong travelling support.

The draw keeps South Africa in a strong position to top the group.

Nigeria may now need to win all remaining games or settle for a play-off route.

