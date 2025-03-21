WCQ: Osimhen’s brace lifts Nigeria above Rwanda in Kigali

A brace by Victor Osimhen on Friday lifted Nigeria above Rwanda in a World Cup Qualifier on Friday in Kigali.

Osimhen, who has so far scored 26 goals for his club, Galatasaray in the 2024/2025 season, scored the two goals in the first half.

He scored the first in the 11th minute and the second in the third minute of the added time of the first half.

The victory of the Super Eagles marks a winning start for the new manager of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle.

The formation adopted by Chelle: 1-4-4-2, allowed the Super Eagles of Nigeria enough room to attack and peg the Amavubi (The Wasps) of Rwanda.

The Rwandan national team and the Super Eagles had ended their last two matches in Kigali in draws.

More details on this news website soon.

