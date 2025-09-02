WCQ: More players arrive in Super Eagles camp + Video

More players have arrived in the camp of the Super Eagles in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, ahead of their double header World Cup Qualifier (WCO) against Rwanda and South Africa.

The Eagle Online had earlier reported that as at 9am on Tuesday (today), there were only three players in the camp, including Captain William Troost-Ekong.

Other early birds were Amas Obasogie and Felix Agu.

It was later discovered that Raphael Onyedika had also landed on Monday.

As at press time at 3pm on Tuesday, nine more players were captured arriving via the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

Among them were Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ola Aina, and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Others were Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, Adebayo Adeleye, and Benjamin Fredericks.

This brought the number of players in the Super Eagles camp to 13 as at press time.

The Super Eagles are billed to take on Rwanda on September 6, 2025 in Uyo.

They will then jet out to South Africa to take on the leader of their group, the Bafana Bafana, on September 9, 2025.