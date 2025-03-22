WCQ: How Group C stands after Osimhen rescued Nigeria

The standing in the Africa Group C qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup has emerged after a brace from Galatasaray of Turkey striker, Victor Osimhen, aided the Super Eagles to revive their hopes for a space in the showpiece to be hosted by United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

He broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when he tapped in a free kick by his successor and current African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman.

Osimhen broke loose in the match played on Friday in Kigali and shipped the ball past the onrushing Rwandan goalkeeper to increase the tally at the close of the first half of the tie.

The former African champions are now placed fourth with six points behind South Africa, who currently top the log with 10 points, while the Republic of Benin and Rwanda are on eight and seven points respectively.

Lesotho has five points and Zimbabwe three.

Nigeria must consolidate on her winning streak when they host the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Match Day 6 of the Qualifying series in Uyo next Tuesday.

While Nigeria tackles Zimbabwe in Uyo, The Squirrels of Benin will play host to South Africa, and Lesotho would be Rwanda’s guests.

