WCO: NIPR felicitates Adeniyi on election as Chair 

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has felicitated the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, on his election as Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

The President and Chairman of Council of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, spoke on the election of Adeniyi in a congratulatory letter on Saturday in Abuja.

The letter, signed by the Director, Public Relations of the NIPR, Stanley Ogadigo, lauded Adeniyi’s elevation to the top leadership of WCO.

WCO is an intergovernmental organisation which serves as the highest decision-making body in global customs with its headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Adeniyi, the immediate past Vice President of NIPR, was elected at the concluding session of the 145th/146th WCO Council Meeting held on June 28, 2025 in Brussels, becoming the first Nigerian to hold the exalted position.

According to Neliaku, the achievement is an evidence of visible value that public relations offers are advancing the frontiers of excellence in leadership and governance across sectors.

He expressed delight that members of NIPR at leadership positions are placing the country on the map of honour at the global stage through deployment of Public Relations strategies in solving organisational issues and challenges.

He said: “As a professional body, the NIPR is deeply delighted with your election as the chairperson of the WCO, making history as the first Nigerian to occupy such influential position since its creation with 185 member states.

“This highlights the role of strategic communication in raising the bar of excellence in leadership and a clear indication that public relations has become a leadership function.”

Neliaku expressed optimism that Adeniyi’s tenure would introduce innovations that would bring about transformative reforms in the global customs administration, especially in effectively communicating activities of WCO to the global community.

It would be recalled that Adeniyi was recently appointed as Vice Chairman, Advisory Board of the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG), an initiative of the NIPR.

