WCL qualifiers: Delta Queens, Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa through to semi finals

Delta Queens of Asaba, Nigeria’s representative at the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers for WAFU B Zone, on Friday qualified for the semi final of the continental soccer competition.

They beat Sam Nelly of the Republic of Benin by 2-0 in a match decided at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The win leaves them at the top of Group A with a maximum six points.

Temilope Owoeye opened the scoring for the Delta girls in the 34th minute, few minutes after the central referee had ruled out a call for a penalty by the Nigeria’s women’s league champions.

Blessing Ifitezue extended the lead after 54 minutes when she made the 2-0 through an assist by Mercy Omokwo.

Owoeye’s search for a brace, however, failed when her shot from the centre of the field slightly missed the target in the 67th minute.

Also Read:

Meanwhile, Ampem Darkoa FC of Ghana have also qualified for semi finals when the Ghanaian ladies defeated Athletico FC of Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire 3-1.

Ghanaian forward, Mary Amponsa, scored a hat trick in the match to take her goal tally in the qualifiers to six.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two semi finals will take place on Monday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.