Anthony Joshua has been ordered by the WBO to fight mandatory challenger, Oleksandr Usyk, as his much-anticipated bout with Tyson Fury could be called off, Sky Sports.

The boxing organisation have stated to AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearne should finalise the terms of agreement or face a penalty in the next 10 days or May 31.

The 33-year-old also risks losing his WBO belt if he fails to challenge the highly rated Ukrainian who outclassed Derrick Chisora on his heavyweight debut.

Usyk’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, claimed Joshua wanted the fight.

He said: “According to my knowledge, AJ is ready to take the challenge.”

On the other hand, Fury has also been told by the court of arbitration to honour the trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder before September 15.

And the Bronze Bomber has stated that he will not accept any amount to step aside for the two British heavyweight to clash.

Hearne has stated that the Joshua and Fury fight would still go on if both fighters come through their heavyweight opponents.

The promoter added the fight would be rescheduled for December 2021, if AJ’s beats Usyk and the Gypsy King record another victory over American Wilder.