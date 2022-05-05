WBC to push Tyson Fury for decision on future

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has suggested that he wants the future of the organisation’s world heavyweight title to be decided as soon as possible.

Before and after his all-British showdown with Dillian Whyte last month, champion Tyson Fury stated that he would be retiring from boxing, regardless of the result.

However, while Fury subsequently stopped Whyte in the sixth round at Wembley Stadium, the 33-year-old is yet to vacate his WBC belt.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Sulaiman has acknowledged that he will now look to confirm with Fury that he is backing up his recent comments by giving up his world crown.

Sulaiman said: “The WBC will be communicating with Tyson Fury and his promoters about his future plans in the coming week.

“We are ready to support him on whatever he decides.

“If he decides to retire the WBC will fully support him.

“It is our dream to see fighters retire with such greatness.

“Undefeated champion, financially protected with a loving family and a great future outside the ring.”

Deontay Wilder, Fury’s long-time rival and three-time opponent, stands to benefit if Fury retires as he currently occupies top spot in the WBC rankings.

With next two contenders Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker already fighting each other in July, Cuba’s Frank Sanchez may be in line to face Wilder.

