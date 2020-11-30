WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has insisted that the organisation will “absolutely support” a bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

The heavyweight champions earlier this year agreed terms of a two-fight deal for 2021, though many fans have expressed scepticism over the likelihood of the pair meeting in the ring.

But Sulaiman has insisted that the WBC will do everything it can to make the fights – or at least an initial clash – happen.

Dillian Whyte was the WBC’s mandatory challenger to Fury’s championship, but the Briton’s recent knockout defeat by Alexander Povetkin has affected his chances of facing ‘The Gypsy King’ in the near future.

Whyte and the Russian are set to meet in a rematch in January, with this month’s scheduled second bout having been called off after Povetkin tested positive for coronavirus.

While the winner of that rematch could face Fury next year, Sulaiman told Sky Sports that he has great interest in seeing the champion take on WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titleholder Joshua next.

“There’s absolutely great hope from the world to see that undisputed fight,” he said.

“Tyson Fury is our champion, our pride. Anthony Joshua holds the other belts and he has been a tremendous asset to the sport. A gentleman, a great career.

“To see this showdown, Fury-Joshua, would be tremendous for everyone in the sport of boxing. We will absolutely support it.”

Joshua is due to defend his belts against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev on December 12 at the O2 Arena in London.