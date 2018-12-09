WBC orders Wilder, Tyson Fury rematch 

World Boxing Council has sanctioned a “direct rematch” between heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Britain’s Fury and American Wilder ended their first fight with a controversial and thrilling draw in Los Angeles on December 1.

Both fighters have said they want a rematch, while Fury and promoter Frank Warren are campaigning for it be held in the UK.

The WBC said in a statement there was a “unanimous agreement” to sanction a rematch in a meeting of the board of governors.

“Wilder and Fury gave boxing one of the best fights in the heavyweight division in a long time, which has created tremendous popular demand for the fans to see a rematch,” it said.

“The WBC is happy to confirm a direct rematch has been approved.”

The WBC champion’s mandatory challenger is former Anthony Joshua victim Dominic Breazeale but this latest decision by the WBC clears the way for him to rematch with Fury next without being stripped of his prestigious green belt, which has now been in his possession for three years.

Although the Mancunian was decked in the ninth – albeit an illegal punch registered on the back of his head – and 12th rounds, many observers thought the 30-year-old Briton should have won the bout, which was scored 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113 by the only British judge. Mexican judge Alejandro Rochin controversially awarded Wilder seven of the 12 rounds, despite most onlookers witnessing a dominant performance from the gutsy challenger.

Fury said he had “never seen a worse decision in my life” and described it as a “gift” for his opponent.

Wilder has since questioned if referee Jack Reiss’ count was too slow in Fury’s remarkable rise from the canvas in the 12th round, which Reiss has denied.

The first encounter brought thrills and excitement in the pre-fight hype, the 12-round epic contest itself, and the drama has since continued past the decision to set up another heavyweight bonanza for 2019.