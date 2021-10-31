WBC may order Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte fight 

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has suggested Dillian Whyte WILL face Tyson Fury next after pulling out of his fight with Otto Wallin with injury.

The ‘Bodysnatcher’ was supposed to fight the Swede on October 30 at the 02 Arena with Whyte’s WBC ‘interim’ belt on the line.

The heavyweight fight had huge ramifications for the 32-year-old and his title ambitions, with a potential fight against Fury on the horizon.

Fury, who holds the WBC belt, defeated Wilder at the start of October with a vicious knockout and the governing board insisted he would have 30 days to sort out a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk, who now holds the WBO, WBA and IBF titles after defeating Anthony Joshua in September, will face the Brit early in 2022 after a rematch clause was invoked.

And Sulaiman confirmed to talkSPORT that Fury will likely face the WBC ‘interim’ champion instead, a title still held by Whyte after he pulled out of the fight with Wallin with a shoulder injury.

“The WBC order was very clear, that the winner of Fury vs Wilder has one month to try to secure the ultimate unification against Usyk, who defeated Joshua.

“If they’re not capable of doing such, then the WBC would go with a mandatory, which is the interim champion.

“We have received from the British Boxing Board of Control the medical certification that Whyte could not fight Wallin because of the injury.

“So we are going to do what we promised, which is that way we are moving forward.”

It remains to be seen when Fury will return, or if he even will at all.

The third fight with Wilder was a real war and the ‘Gypsy King’ struggled with COVID, while outside of the ring he dealt with the health issues of his premature daughter.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Frank Warren confirmed he had held talks with the 33-year-old and they would speak about his future as and when Fury was ready.