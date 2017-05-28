Wawrinka beats Murray in 5-set French Open semi-final epic

World tennis men’s number one Andy Murray saw his French Open hopes ending on Friday when he lost a five-set thriller to Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Scot was beaten 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 1-6 in four hours and 34 minutes.

It was a repeat of last year’s semi-final match, which the Briton won before going on to lose the final to Novak Djokovic.

Former champion Wawrinka will now face Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem in Sunday’s final match.

NAN reports that, at 32 years and 75 days, Wawrinka is the oldest finalist at Roland Garros since Nikola Pilic in 1973.

