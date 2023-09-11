WATS hosts 33rd convocation ceremony 

Saturday 9th September 2023, was indeed a memorable day for West Africa Theological Seminary WATS as the school hosted its 33rd Convocation ceremony at the school’s permanent site located in Ipaja, Lagos State, Nigeria. It was an event that marked a significant milestone for the institution, invited guests, graduands, families, friends and well wishers of the school.

The colourful event started with a beautiful procession into the School’s Auditorium led by the Mace Bearer and closely followed by the graduands, lecturers, invited guests, alumni, members of WATS Governing Council, Board of Trustees, Librarian, Registrar, Deans, Directors, Provost, Chancellor as well the Founder Revd. Prof. Gary Maxey who is an American just granted a Nigerian citizenship.

In his opening remark, the Chairman of the Governing Council of WATS, Pastor Dr. Emmanuel Oluwayemi thanked all present for finding time to attend the epoch making programme.

The founder in his own speech appreciated all for coming to celebrate the graduands. He went down memory lane as to why WATS was established to train men and women for holy living, for carrying the Gospel to the unreached and for catalysing national spiritual awakening. He emphasized that WATS is a Non denominational Seminary in Nigeria that needs the continued support of people to effectively run as a faith based institution in Nigeria.

The Provost of WATS, Professor Dauda Gava who was recently appointed after the transition to glory of Pastor Olufemi Martins took time to present his own inaugural welcome address for the occasion. In his speech he mentioned that “WATS was founded in 1989 with the goal of training Pastors, Missionaries and Church leaders to be both sound theologians and strong administrators who would be salt and light in their nations.” He also added that ninety eight students have been found worthy in character and learning and having satisfied the requirement of the school were presented for graduation in the following accredited programs of the school. These are Bachelor of Arts in Religious studies and Bachelor of Arts in Theology, Master of Divinity; Master of Arts in Biblical Studies; Master of Arts in Intercultural Studies; Master of Arts in Christian Leadership and Master of Arts in Christian Education. Others were Post – Graduate Diploma in Theology as well as Doctor of Ministry.

The guest speaker of the day was The Most Revd. Michael Fape, The Archbishop of Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop of Remo Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion. He lectured on the topic “Pastoral Leadership And Development Of A National Ethos”. In his lecture, he stated that “When discussing pastoral leadership and development of a national ethos, the reality of this can only be seen when such leaders are in interaction with the society, and not when they are a recluse”. He further said “It naturally follows therefore that until pastoral leaders are operating in an environment that is diametrically opposed to holiness and godliness, it will be difficult to conclude that a leader possesses the virtues and character that could have positive bearing for emergence of a national ethos. In other words, ability of a pastoral leader to live godly in a way that he becomes a spiritual catalyst for evolvememt of a national ethos will be seen when in a dilemma existentially. He explained that dilemma can be defined in this context as a state of uncertainty in which evil presents itself on every side such that it becomes difficult to determine what course to pursue or what solution to apply. When in dilemma, people look for ways out. Some resign to fate, some take to crooked ways, others end their lives abruptly by committing suicide while some resort to seeking divine intervention by exhibiting the godly virtues in them as it could be seen in the scriptures, Joseph in Genesis 39, Esther in Esther 4 : 1 – 16 and the three Hebrews in Daniel chapter 3.

He delved into the present challenges bedeviling Nigeria to actually know if our nation is in dilemma, he looked at it economically, politically and religiously with a conclusion that Nigeria is in a state of dilemma stating that ” The big problem that is confronting our Nation today that has put us in a fix is mainly attributed to the selfishness of our political leaders, and there is no greater challenge a nation can face than when its citizens are mostly self-centred. When virtually all men of rank and file only pursue personal interest at the expense of the general wellbeing of the national life.

Archbishop Fape concluded that in a time like this, our nation needs Church leaders with sound morality who have made holiness and Godly character their watchword. He said God is calling on WATS which is saddled with the responsibilities of raising godly Church leadership at various levels to rise and be counted among those to rescue our nation.

The Convocation ceremony came to a peak with the presentation of Certificates, Awards and Prizes to the distinguished graduands. The graduates were then inducted into the WATS Alumni.

WATS offers its degree in affiliation to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka – Nigeria. It is an institution accredited by the Association for Christian Theological Education in Africa (ACTEA).

It was indeed a glamorous moment for all present to witness the 33rd Convocation of WATS.