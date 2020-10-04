A sensational first half hat-trick from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa to a stunning 7-2 victory over Liverpool in the English Premier League on Sunday.

It was a result which not only ended the champions’ 100 per cent start to the season, but also was a severe humbling.

Liverpool started badly at Villa Park as a poor pass from Adrian – deputising for Alisson in goal for the visitors – gifted Watkins the opener in the fourth minute.

If there was an element of good fortune about Watkins’ first goal in an Aston Villa shirt, his second was all his own fine work.

He cut inside before firing into the top corner to stun the champions and make it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Mohamed Salah’s fine left foot finish seemed to get Liverpool back in the game in the 33rd minute, but John McGinn’s deflected strike two minutes later restored Aston Villa’s two-goal advantage.

Watkins completed his hat-trick inside 39 minutes.

Former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley – making his debut after joining Aston Villa on loan – made it five 10 minutes into the second half.

Salah did give Liverpool hope on the hour mark, before a late double from Grealish completed a remarkable victory for the team which just avoided relegation last season.

Reuters/NAN.