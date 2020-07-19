Nigel Pearson has been sacked as Watford head coach with two games remaining in the season, as the club looks to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Watford are 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, following Friday night’s 3-1 defeat to fellow strugglers West Ham.

The Hornets brought in former Leicester City boss Pearson to replace Quique Sanchez Flores in December with the club rock bottom of the table.

He led a mini-revival to get them out of the drop zone but a tough spell since the Premier League restart has left them still fighting for their lives.

Last year’s FA Cup finalists are three points above the relegation zone with two tough games remaining against Manchester City and Arsenal.

They were beaten 3-1 by fellow strugglers West Ham on Friday night in a bitter blow to their hopes as Bournemouth and Aston Villa look to climb above the Vicarage Road club and out of the drop zone.

Technical director Filippo Giraldi delivering the news, with some suggestions assistant Craig Shakespeare has been asked to take over.

Others were left questioning how the club have managed to sack three managers in one season after Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores both left before Christmas.