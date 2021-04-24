Watford have secured automatic promotion to the Premier League for the 2021/22 season after a one-year absence.

Xisco Munoz’s side made sure of a top-two spot with a 1-0 home victory over Millwall, thanks to Ismaila Sarr’s 11th-minute penalty.

It is a first-time return to the top flight for the Hornets, having been relegated in 2019/20.

Watford will join Norwich City in the 2021/22 Premier League after the Canaries secured their own immediate return last week.

It is the first time since 2009/10 that two relegated sides have sealed automatic promotion the next season.

The 2021/22 campaign will be Watford’s eighth in the competition since they were first promoted in 1999/00.

Their 11th-placed finish in 2018/19 remains their highest in the competition to date.

The clubs who finish third to sixth in the Championship – currently Brentford, AFC Bournemouth, Barnsley and Swansea City – will compete in the playoffs to determine the third promoted club.