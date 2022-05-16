Watford mull Etebo permanent deal

Watford will not activate their option to sign midfielder Peter Etebo permanently from Stoke City, the Watford Observer understands.

New head coach Rob Edwards is set for talks with club chiefs in the coming days, during which the current playing squad will be discussed, as the Hornets prepare to clear out players they think are either surplus to requirements, or will bring in money needed to help balance the books ahead of a season in the Championship.

One such player who the club do not envisage as being part of their future plans is Etebo, who has been on loan from Stoke during the current campaign.

Following a promising start to life at Watford, a quad injury forced the Nigerian to miss out on months of football, after which he has been more or less consigned to the sidelines.

Watford have an option to sign the player permanently should they wish to, but club sources have told the Watford Observer they do not think he will be needed.

Decisions on the future of other players, like Juraj Kucka, whose contract Watford also have an option to extend by a further year, are yet to have been made and will depend on how those conversations with Edwards play out.

The future head coach was present at Vicarage Road for Sunday’s 5-1 defeat to Leicester City, as he saw his new club play in person for the first time since his appointment.

He will have one more opportunity to judge some members of his squad this weekend, away at Chelsea, before he takes the reins.