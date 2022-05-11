Watford appoint 39-year old manager for Ekong, Dennis, others 

Former Forest Green Rovers, Rob Edwards has been appointed as the manager of William Troost-Ekong’s relegated Watford.

Other Nigerian stars the new manager will coach at the club are Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo and Samuel Kalu.

Edwards, 39, won League Two last week with Forest Green Rovers.

The club were specifically aiming for a young, homegrown manager, a bill that fits Edwards. He had a 14-year playing career, mainly in the Football League, including 100 league appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers between 2004 and 2008.

He took caretaker charge of the west Midlands club in 2016, and has also managed Telford United, Wolves U23, England U16, and Forest Green.

He will replace Roy Hodgson, who is set to retire from management at the end of the season after a 46-year coaching career, and become Watford’s ninth permanent manager in five years.

Hodgson was Watford’s third manager this season, following Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri.

A Watford statement read: “Watford Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Rob Edwards as its new head coach, effective after the conclusion of the current 2021-22 season.

“Rob had a contractual provision allowing him to leave Forest Green Rovers at any time to discuss employment opportunities at other clubs and the Hornets are delighted to confirm our discussions concluded today.”