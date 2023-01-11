Waterborne Diseases: UNILORIN don identifies organisms for purifying water

A Virologist with the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Prof Olatunji Kokawole has identified novel bioflocculants (organisms) capable of treating water.

According to the Unilorin Bulletin, whiy emade the discovery while investigating bacteria and viruses associated with waterborne diseases in 2020.

Bioflocculation is defined as a process in which mediation of flocculants is achieved in the presence of microorganisms or biodegradable macromolecular flocculants released by microorganisms.

The publication said that the bioflocculants causes the clumping together of dispersed organic particles, which had the capacity to remove microbes and chemical pollutants from water and wastewater.

The publication explained that chemical produces toxic sludge and contains heavy metals which destroy human organs.