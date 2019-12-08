

Water supply will resume on Monday to some parts of Ilorin metropolis affected by the works at the Geri Alimi Underpass, the Kwara State Ministry of Water Resources said on Sunday.

“This is to inform the general public that the big water pipe that was affected at the Diamond Underpass has been repaired. We have also observed the required number of days for curing as specified by the engineers,” according to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Afolabi Ezekiel.

“We shall start supplying water as from Monday (9th December, 2019) to Oja-Oba, Adeta, Kuntu, Okelele, Pakata, Oloje.”

The statement also urged Kwarans to report water leakages to the Ministry through dedicated telephone lines like 07051020203; 07051020208; 08168331340.

The Ministry said water supply would also resume to Ita Amodu and adjoining areas of the metropolis.

“In addition to the supply of water to inner ilorin township, the main line from Sobi waterworks which supplies water from Akerebiata to Gambari junction has also been repaired. Therefore, water will be supplied to that axis from Monday,” the statement added.

“Alagbado Specialist Hospital and the adjoining community will also be supplied with water tomorrow.”